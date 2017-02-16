Man shot, killed in uptown Charlotte identified
A man shot and killed in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning has been identified as 65-year-old Walter Scott Jr., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirm. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Scott lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|14 hr
|Gotta WeWe
|14
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Wed
|YOUR ARE NOSY
|74
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 14
|Facto
|13
|Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09)
|Feb 12
|Rusty woods
|90
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 12
|Facto
|3
|ICE To Arrest Construction Co Owners
|Feb 11
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC