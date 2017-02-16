Man shot, killed in uptown Charlotte identified

A man shot and killed in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning has been identified as 65-year-old Walter Scott Jr., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirm. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Scott lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

