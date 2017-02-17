Man arrested in one week after bicyclist killed in Charlotte hit-and-run
A man was arrested one week after police say he was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Police said just before midnight on Friday they responded to the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd and found Jessey Miller lying in the westbound lane.
