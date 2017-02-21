Man arrested in northeast Charlotte k...

Man arrested in northeast Charlotte kidnapping, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBTV

A man wanted in a kidnapping and shooting at a home in northeast Charlotte turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office on Friday. Tevin Chevez Brewer, 26, of Charlotte is accused of forcing his way into a home early Thursday in the 800 block of Thera Drive, off West Craighead Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 16 min I Hate Syracuse 4,936
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Sun TylerDarrow 1
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 24 Nixum479 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Feb 23 Fred 20
Women Raped NC Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 22 MarkJ- 20
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Feb 21 AmericanRider1776 130
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC