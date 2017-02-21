Man arrested in northeast Charlotte kidnapping, shooting
A man wanted in a kidnapping and shooting at a home in northeast Charlotte turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office on Friday. Tevin Chevez Brewer, 26, of Charlotte is accused of forcing his way into a home early Thursday in the 800 block of Thera Drive, off West Craighead Road.
