Lynx Blue Line could be a game changer for Hidden Valley
Trains are months away from rolling through north Charlotte, and big changes are happening near light rail tracks along North Tryon Street. "The Hidden Valley property values have been stagnant for a while, and I see this as an opportunity for some increases in values not to the point of where it would force people out of their homes," said city council member Gregg Phipps, who represents the neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am God's messenger mga
|6 hr
|Anglish101
|2
|The White House is White again!!
|6 hr
|Anglish101
|2
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|14 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|Belk can go to he//
|Thu
|Bye
|3
|I Love Black Women (May '11)
|Thu
|LongJohn
|267
|Superbowel
|Feb 7
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Feb 6
|Byehispanics
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC