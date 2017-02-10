Lynx Blue Line could be a game change...

Lynx Blue Line could be a game changer for Hidden Valley

Trains are months away from rolling through north Charlotte, and big changes are happening near light rail tracks along North Tryon Street. "The Hidden Valley property values have been stagnant for a while, and I see this as an opportunity for some increases in values not to the point of where it would force people out of their homes," said city council member Gregg Phipps, who represents the neighborhood.

