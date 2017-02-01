I-77 toll project affecting uptown traffic
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pack your bags
|4 hr
|IB Normal
|4
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|4 hr
|IB Normal
|2
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Wed
|NOT COOL
|72
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Wed
|N2Deep0U2
|6
|blackwoods of mt. holly
|Jan 31
|Grape Vodka
|3
|autumn woods hoa (Jul '12)
|Jan 29
|wtf
|26
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC