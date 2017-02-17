Historic building in Asheboro home to...

Historic building in Asheboro home to Core Supply Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Tucked away on a side street with an impressive view of downtown Asheboro stands a manufacturing plant with a far-reaching history. It was built in 1920 and has housed an array of textile manufacturing businesses during its lifespan, beginning with Stedman Manufacturing Company, founded by local entrepreneurs Sulon Stedman and his father, E.D. Stedman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am God's messenger mga 4 hr I amwise 3
The White House is White again!! 7 hr WesternCivilizedMan 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 8 hr Deportation Squad 2
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Fri ThomasA 9
dwight powell (Jan '12) Thu Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 16 jack 2
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Feb 16 Gotta WeWe 14
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC