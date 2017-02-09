From Food Network to Charlotte: Diner...

From Food Network to Charlotte: Diner sets opening, starts hiring

1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Expect this diner to open its first Charlotte location next month. Metro Diner is slated to open on March 14. It will be located at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road.

