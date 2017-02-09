From Food Network to Charlotte: Diner sets opening, starts hiring
Expect this diner to open its first Charlotte location next month. Metro Diner is slated to open on March 14. It will be located at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belk can go to he//
|6 hr
|Football Head
|2
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Tue
|N2Deep0U2
|8
|Superbowel
|Tue
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Feb 6
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 5
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Jimbo2015
|81
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC