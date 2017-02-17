Foreclosure latest setback for venera...

Foreclosure latest setback for venerable Excelsior Club

15 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte's historic Excelsior Club, a touchstone for generations of African-Americans, faces an uncertain future after foreclosure proceedings began last week. The Beatties Ford Road landmark, which has hosted the likes of Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong as well as a future president, has been closed since June.

