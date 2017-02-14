Dwight Evans Square reaches 100% occu...

Dwight Evans Square reaches 100% occupancy

Dwight Evans Square has reached 100 percent occupancy according to a press release from Piedmont Properties/CORFAC International, a full-service commercial real estate provider serving the Charlotte market. Commercial Furniture Interiors leased 4603 Dwight Evans Road, which was recently vacated by American Expediting.

