Duo charged in east Charlotte armed r...

Duo charged in east Charlotte armed robbery and home break-in

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

About twenty minutes later, someone reported that a home was broken into in the 3700 block Audrey Street. A witness was able to describe the intruder to police and officers matched their description to the one given by the robbery victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) 16 hr ThomasA 9
dwight powell (Jan '12) Thu Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Thu jack 2
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Thu Gotta WeWe 14
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
mountain island lake, gaston county side Feb 14 just wondering 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 14 Facto 13
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC