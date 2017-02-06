Driver charged after woman struck, killed in north Charlotte
A driver has been charged after a woman who was struck by a vehicle north of uptown Charlotte Friday died at the hospital. Police said Ballard was walking along the sidewalk on the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street just before 1 p.m. Friday when Gaten, who was pulling out of a parking lot, struck her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superbowel
|2 hr
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Mon
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Jimbo2015
|81
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 3
|HaHa
|3
|womens march in charlotte
|Feb 3
|Grape Vodka
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC