Driver charged after woman struck, killed in north Charlotte

A driver has been charged after a woman who was struck by a vehicle north of uptown Charlotte Friday died at the hospital. Police said Ballard was walking along the sidewalk on the 1500 block of N. Tryon Street just before 1 p.m. Friday when Gaten, who was pulling out of a parking lot, struck her.

