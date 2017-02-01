Drive-by shooting on Hovis Rd nothing new for area, neighbors say
Police said the drive-by shooting near a daycare and after school building Tuesday evening on Hovis Road in northwest Charlotte was not random. "I was in the house at the time but I heard the shooting" said neighbor Monique Jones, who added that it's "customary" to hear gunshots in the area.
