Criminal Charges - 2-20-17
Brandon Keith Maynor, 29, of 1210 Betterbrook Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Sun
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Sat
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Sat
|Deportation Squad
|2
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Feb 17
|ThomasA
|9
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Feb 16
|Lurn two spale
|75
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC