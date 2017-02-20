Criminal Charges - 2-20-17

Criminal Charges - 2-20-17

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Brandon Keith Maynor, 29, of 1210 Betterbrook Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 6 with one count of continuing criminal enterprise. A $25,000 secured bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Sun Mark mark 1
I am God's messenger mga Sun I amwise 3
The White House is White again!! Sat WesternCivilizedMan 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Sat Deportation Squad 2
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Feb 17 ThomasA 9
dwight powell (Jan '12) Feb 16 Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 16 jack 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC