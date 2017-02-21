Crime 9 mins ago 4:53 a.m.Man hit, killed on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in northeast Charlotte are investigating after a man was hit and killed on I-85 Wednesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a call from Medic in the southbound lanes of I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road a little after 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was struck by a vehicle on the interstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Hickey Bobbie
|4,935
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|20 hr
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC