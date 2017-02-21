Crime 9 mins ago 4:53 a.m.Man hit, ki...

Crime 9 mins ago 4:53 a.m.Man hit, killed on I-85 in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in northeast Charlotte are investigating after a man was hit and killed on I-85 Wednesday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a call from Medic in the southbound lanes of I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road a little after 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was struck by a vehicle on the interstate.

