Crime 9 hour ago 8:26 a.m.Man charged...

Crime 9 hour ago 8:26 a.m.Man charged with murder after leading CMPD on chase

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

The driver, 23-year-old Jaquan Dosdos, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that began on Bradford Drive near Freedom Drive. The pursuit ended in west Charlotte on John Crosland Way when Dosdos was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dwight powell (Jan '12) 10 hr Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... 22 hr jack 2
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Thu Gotta WeWe 14
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
mountain island lake, gaston county side Feb 14 just wondering 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 14 Facto 13
Jimmy Kilgo--Kilgo's Kanteen WSOC TV show (Dec '09) Feb 12 Rusty woods 90
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,371 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC