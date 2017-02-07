Crime 6 mins ago 5:34 p.m.Student shot with BB gun on school bus
Parents of students who attend Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte are in shock after learning a student was shot in the face by a BB gun while on his school bus. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting happened at 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Sinclair Street in northwest Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superbowel
|Tue
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Mon
|Byehispanics
|5
|I am God's messenger mga
|Sun
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Feb 3
|HaHa
|3
|Mexican Shooting
|Feb 3
|Timmy_
|2
|dwight powell (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|NOT COOL
|72
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC