Crime 6 mins ago 5:34 p.m.Student shot with BB gun on school bus

Student shot with BB gun on school bus

Parents of students who attend Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte are in shock after learning a student was shot in the face by a BB gun while on his school bus. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting happened at 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Sinclair Street in northwest Charlotte.

