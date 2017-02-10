Crime 17 mins ago 4:25 a.m.Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Two people were arrested early Monday after police say they led officers on a chase in west Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of West Boulevard and Wilmore just south of uptown around 2:30 a.m. Detectives say the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.
