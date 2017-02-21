Crime 14 mins ago 4:48 a.m.CMPD: Shots fired at north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Police in north Charlotte are investigating after a suspect allegedly fired shots into a home during a reported break-in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|43 min
|Hickey Bobbie
|4,935
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|18 hr
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC