Crime 1 mins ago 7:51 p.m.Homicide in southwest Charlotte

CMPD responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at 5:55 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place. Upon arrival, police found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

