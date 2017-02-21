Concert in Bessemer City: See and hea...

Concert in Bessemer City: See and hear 'old' music, instruments Updated at

The early music ensemble Carolina Pro Musica kicks off the series GEMS of the Past with a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1303 N. 12th St., Bessemer City, in the Parish Hall.  The concert will feature music of Bach, Handel and Telemann for instruments such as harpsichord, recorder, 18th flute and viola da gamba plus voice. There is no admission charge for the concert but donations will be accepted to match funds provided for the series.

