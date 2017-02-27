Community 6 mins ago 6:13 p.m.After t...

Community 6 mins ago 6:13 p.m.After threats, moms say 'Hate has no home here'

14 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Monday, 21 bomb threats were called into JCCs in 13 states, including North Carolina, bringing the total number of threats for 2017 up to 90. "Part of me wants to believe these are stupid teenagers, you know calling these places, but I recognize that anti-Semitism is a real issue and I don't think we can just sweep it under the rug and pretend this isn't as serious as it really is," says Erin Kirsch, whose family belongs to the Shalom Park Jewish Community Center on Providence Road in Charlotte. "I'm not Jewish, but we found this to be a really amazing community and they've been incredibly welcoming.

