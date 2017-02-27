Community 6 mins ago 6:13 p.m.After threats, moms say 'Hate has no home here'
Monday, 21 bomb threats were called into JCCs in 13 states, including North Carolina, bringing the total number of threats for 2017 up to 90. "Part of me wants to believe these are stupid teenagers, you know calling these places, but I recognize that anti-Semitism is a real issue and I don't think we can just sweep it under the rug and pretend this isn't as serious as it really is," says Erin Kirsch, whose family belongs to the Shalom Park Jewish Community Center on Providence Road in Charlotte. "I'm not Jewish, but we found this to be a really amazing community and they've been incredibly welcoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|Timmy_
|4,938
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|18 hr
|wtf
|2
|Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!!
|Tue
|Jessica Smith
|1
|Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ...
|Feb 26
|TylerDarrow
|1
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Feb 24
|Nixum479
|3
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Fred
|20
|Women Raped NC
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC