CMS names 11 schools to take students who opt out of long-struggling schools
In a first public glimpse at details of a new transfer-out option, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday listed 11 neighborhood schools that will serve as alternatives for students who want to leave six chronically low-scoring ones. Five middle schools Alexander Graham, Carmel, Crestdale, Mint Hill and South Charlotte and six elementary schools Barnette, Endhaven, Long Creek, McAlpine, Mountain Island Lake and Pineville will offer seats to students who ask to leave six schools that have been on the state's low-performing list for the last three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|4 hr
|MarkJ-
|18
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 18
|Deportation Squad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC