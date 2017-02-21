CMS names 11 schools to take students...

CMS names 11 schools to take students who opt out of long-struggling schools

In a first public glimpse at details of a new transfer-out option, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday listed 11 neighborhood schools that will serve as alternatives for students who want to leave six chronically low-scoring ones. Five middle schools Alexander Graham, Carmel, Crestdale, Mint Hill and South Charlotte and six elementary schools Barnette, Endhaven, Long Creek, McAlpine, Mountain Island Lake and Pineville will offer seats to students who ask to leave six schools that have been on the state's low-performing list for the last three years.

