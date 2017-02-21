CMPD: Man kidnapped girlfriend, fired shots into north Charlotte home
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Timmy_
|4,934
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|14 hr
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC