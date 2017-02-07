CMPD looking for shooter after man sh...

CMPD looking for shooter after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Superbowel 10 hr Football Head 3
Pack your bags Mon Byehispanics 5
What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12) Mon Truthful 73
I am God's messenger mga Sun Iambrilliant 1
Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11) Feb 5 Jimbo2015 81
Thank God 4 TRUMP Feb 3 HaHa 3
womens march in charlotte Feb 3 Grape Vodka 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC