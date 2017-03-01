CMPD, Charlotte church come together ...

CMPD, Charlotte church come together to discuss community engagement

A local church and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department came together Tuesday to discuss what can be done to make the community more engaged with law enforcement. CMPD wants to find out what they can do more of to help build relationships in the community.

