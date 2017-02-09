Christian music artist Crowder talks ...

Christian music artist Crowder talks Winter Jam, the music industry Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Crowder never planned on going into the music industry. His dad owned an insurance agency and he was ready to take over the family business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belk can go to he// 18 hr Bye 3
I Love Black Women (May '11) 19 hr LongJohn 267
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Tue N2Deep0U2 8
Superbowel Feb 7 Football Head 3
Pack your bags Feb 6 Byehispanics 5
What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12) Feb 6 Truthful 73
I am God's messenger mga Feb 5 Iambrilliant 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC