Charlotte women charged with prescription fraud
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office detectives said the prescriptions, passed on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, were produced using the name of a Charlotte business and a forged prescription and were for opioid-based pills. Jalisa Nicole Jones, 26, of Spring Lake Road, was charged with one felony count each of felony conspiracy, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery/fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forger/fraud.
Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
