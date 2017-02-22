Charlotte women charged with prescription fraud

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office detectives said the prescriptions, passed on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, were produced using the name of a Charlotte business and a forged prescription and were for opioid-based pills. Jalisa Nicole Jones, 26, of Spring Lake Road, was charged with one felony count each of felony conspiracy, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery/fraud and attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forger/fraud.

