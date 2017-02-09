Charlotte residents go nuts over squirrels Read Story Ashley Daley

Charlotte residents go nuts over squi...

You may find squirrels to be harmless and maybe even cute, but for many Charlotte residents, the small rodents are driving them nuts! Allen Eckman who owns A1 Wildlife Control says in the more than 30 years he's been in business, he's never received more calls in regards to squirrels. "They find that construction gap, they hop into a nice warm attic and what better place to spend the winter?" he says.

