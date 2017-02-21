Charlotte: Org grant, artist resistance, iconic play, leaders class,...
Published: February 24, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: February 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: House of Mercy staff receives a grant check. Pictured are : Stan Patterson, House of Mercy president; Elizabeth Patton, CFGC grants and scholarship officer; Shirley Stowe, director of nursing; Nidia Esparza, coordinator of resident recreation and volunteers; Casey Sutton, CNA; Geraldine White, CNA; and Janet Spencer, CFGC chief development officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Raped NC
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Hickey Bobbie
|4,935
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|20
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Feb 21
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Feb 20
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC