Charlotte: Org grant, artist resistan...

Charlotte: Org grant, artist resistance, iconic play, leaders class,...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Published: February 24, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: February 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: House of Mercy staff receives a grant check. Pictured are : Stan Patterson, House of Mercy president; Elizabeth Patton, CFGC grants and scholarship officer; Shirley Stowe, director of nursing; Nidia Esparza, coordinator of resident recreation and volunteers; Casey Sutton, CNA; Geraldine White, CNA; and Janet Spencer, CFGC chief development officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Raped NC Thu MAGA2016 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Thu Hickey Bobbie 4,935
Thank God 4 TRUMP Wed MarkJ- 20
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Feb 21 AmericanRider1776 130
www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09) Feb 20 curious 2
News New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman... Feb 19 Mark mark 1
I am God's messenger mga Feb 19 I amwise 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC