Charlotte included in latest wave ofa

The Jewish Community Center of Charlotte is now on the list of several Jewish community centers who have received bomb threats across the nation. This morning we received an anonymous phone threat to one of our Shalom Park organizations.
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|6 hr
|wtf
|2
|Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!!
|14 hr
|Jessica Smith
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Haha
|4,937
|Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ...
|Feb 26
|TylerDarrow
|1
|Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in...
|Feb 24
|Nixum479
|3
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Feb 23
|Fred
|20
|Women Raped NC
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
