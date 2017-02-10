Charlotte: Film fest, art exhibit, Valentine's party, trans...

Charlotte: Film fest, art exhibit, Va...

Published: February 10, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: February 10, 2017 at 11:14 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Jewish Film Festival will feature an LGBTQ feature the award-winning "Who's Gonna Love Me Now?" on Feb. 15, 7:15 p.m., at Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Rd. The Israeli documentary tells the story of Saar, a man from Israel who is rejected by his religious family, who finds camaraderie, support and love in his adoptive city of London. When he becomes acquainted with London's Gay Men's Chorus, he begins to repair and bridge the relationships with his family and the country he left behind.

