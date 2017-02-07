Charlotte City Council receives updat...

Charlotte City Council receives update on affordable housing

Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

Charlotte City Council received an update Monday on the proposed sale of city-owned property located on West Tyvola Road and funding support requests for Community Housing Development Organizations to add an additional 247 units of affordable and workforce housing toward Council's goal of creating 5,000 units within three years. Council will be asked to approve both requests at the Feb. 13 council business meeting.

Charlotte, NC

