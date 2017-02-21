Cancer screenings mishandled: Mecklenburg clinics failed to notify nearly 200 women

Nearly 200 low-income patients who participated in Mecklenburg County's cervical cancer screening program last year were not told of their abnormal test results for as long as eight months even though those women should have been contacted immediately, county officials said Tuesday. County Manager Dena Diorio told members of the Board of Commissioners that the Health Department has tried to contact the women and set up appointments since officials discovered the error.

