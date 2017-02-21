Cancer screenings mishandled: Mecklenburg clinics failed to notify nearly 200 women
Nearly 200 low-income patients who participated in Mecklenburg County's cervical cancer screening program last year were not told of their abnormal test results for as long as eight months even though those women should have been contacted immediately, county officials said Tuesday. County Manager Dena Diorio told members of the Board of Commissioners that the Health Department has tried to contact the women and set up appointments since officials discovered the error.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|8 hr
|Eduardo
|19
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|AmericanRider1776
|130
|www.lowesceo.com (Feb '09)
|Mon
|curious
|2
|New plan would add rail to airport, Lake Norman...
|Feb 19
|Mark mark
|1
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 19
|I amwise
|3
|The White House is White again!!
|Feb 18
|WesternCivilizedMan
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 18
|Deportation Squad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC