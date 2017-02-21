Bojangles' makes changes it hopes will please food activists, including Food Babe

Amid pressure from activists groups, Charlotte-based Bojangles' says it is in the process of phasing out chicken raised on antibiotics. Led by the North Carolina Public Interest Research Group and the Charlotte blogger Food Babe, activists on Tuesday delivered a petition with more than 12,000 signatures to the Bojangles' headquarters imploring the chicken-and-biscuits chain to eliminate the routine use of antibiotics in its meat supply chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.