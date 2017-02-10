Bicyclist hit and killed in west Char...

Bicyclist hit and killed in west Charlotte

Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Police say just before midnight on Friday, police responded to the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd. and found Jessie Miller lying in the westbound lane. Police say Miller was riding a bike when a vehicle hit him.

