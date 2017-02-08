Ahmir the King Debut Looks to Lead Group of Hungry, Young CLT Rappers
Isaiah Ahmir Ford has just two classes to finish before he can graduate high school. The 18-year-old Rocky River High School student is still unclear on whether he will attend college once he's done, but it looks like that all depends on how things go for his alter ego, Ahmir the King, who just dropped his debut album, Black Tape .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belk can go to he//
|16 hr
|Where
|1
|Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14)
|Tue
|N2Deep0U2
|8
|Superbowel
|Tue
|Football Head
|3
|Pack your bags
|Feb 6
|Byehispanics
|5
|What's going on across the street from the Seco... (Oct '12)
|Feb 6
|Truthful
|73
|I am God's messenger mga
|Feb 5
|Iambrilliant
|1
|Jimbo from Intervention (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Jimbo2015
|81
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC