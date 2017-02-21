Additive Precision Grinding

Elb-America's additive hybrid millGrind machine combines grinding, milling and the option of laser deposition welding in a single machine, saving not only equipment costs, but also valuable changing and retooling time. The additive hybrid millGrind machine from Elb-America combines precision grinding, milling and the option of laser deposition welding in a single machine, saving not only equipment costs, but also valuable changing and retooling time.

