a I think these are Jewsa -

a I think these are Jewsa -

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

Jesse Oxendine could still fit into his 1945 Army jacket when he was the subject of a Charlotte Observer feature in 2007. Oxendine, holding his Amry duffel bag that he kept, was 18 and an Army private who helped liberate Wobbelin concentration camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The White House is White again!! 3 hr WesternCivilizedMan 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 3 hr Deportation Squad 2
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) Fri ThomasA 9
dwight powell (Jan '12) Thu Lurn two spale 75
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 16 jack 2
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? Feb 16 Gotta WeWe 14
mountain island lake, gaston county side Feb 14 just wondering 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC