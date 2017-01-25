Work begins for new I-77 bridge in Da...

Work begins for new I-77 bridge in Davidson as part of toll lanes project

As part of the Interstate 77 toll lanes project, preliminary work has begun for a new I-77 bridge at Davidson exit 30. The bridge will replace the existing one on Griffith Street and include new bike lanes and sidewalks, I-77 Mobility Partners announced this week. I-77 Mobility Partners is the limited liability corporation formed by Spain-based contractor Cintra to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the 26-mile project from Brookshire Freeway in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville.

