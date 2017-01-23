WNKS/Charlotte Morning Show Gets Into Reality TV

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Top 40/Mainstream WNKS /CHARLOTTE is being featured in the TLC Network show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which will feature the THE MANEY, ROY and LAUREN morning show 's intern, WHITNEY THORE. The show follows THORE, who's a passionate dancer on her way to maintaining a healthy life style through dance and a "No Body Shaming" policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.