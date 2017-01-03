Winter storm: South braces for snow, ...

Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

19 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Panicked shoppers emptied shelves of bread and milk, road workers began working 12-hour shifts, and governors in Alabama and Georgia declared states of emergencies ahead of a winter storm stalking the South. In Cary, North Carolina, Stuart Hall's regular run for groceries looked like something out of the just concluded holiday shopping season.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at January 07 at 6:02AM EST

Charlotte, NC

