Will Charlotte always be a 'car city'?

Will Charlotte always be a 'car city'?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Traffic and pedestrians around SouthPark. Elsewhere in the suburbs, a proposal to build a small hotel on Rea Road has stirred up a big question about identity: Are we destined to always be a car city? move out of small urban apartments, they'll look to places where they can walk to amenities such as the stores, bars and restaurants at Stonecrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gypsies in the Charlotte area (Jan '14) 9 hr ThomasA 5
autumn woods hoa (Jul '12) Sun wtf 26
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Sat ThomasA 3
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sat Godsman 1
Mexican Shooting Jan 27 Kneegrow Please 1
Kneegro please Jan 25 Stark Reality 3
Pack your bags Jan 25 Stark Reality 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC