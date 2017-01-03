Weather 16 mins ago 5:40 a.m.Icy roads lead to several wrecks Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Road conditions in the Charlotte area were made treacherous after a winter storm dumped snow and ice across the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday. By 5 a.m. Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to more than a dozen incidents across the city, including multiple vehicles that were disabled on city roads.
