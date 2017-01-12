Was the first big snow all it was hyped up to be?
Creative Loafing took to the streets of Plaza Midwood, Noda, and spaces in between earlier this week to talk with Charlotteans about how they spent the year's first snow. "It was pretty bad," said Carl Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|32 min
|From the south
|4,924
|Why cant trannys use the restroom ?
|4 hr
|Facto
|8
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|14
|Donald Trump should not be President
|Wed
|The Last Warrior ...
|113
|Bud ...ronald Johnson dying
|Wed
|tma
|1
|Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|3
|time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 10
|The Last Warrior ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC