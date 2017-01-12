Unsealed FBI affidavit alleges Rick S...

Unsealed FBI affidavit alleges Rick Siskey was operating - Ponzi' scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBTV

In an affidavit unsealed by court order Friday, an FBI agent alleged that the late Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey was operating a "Ponzi" scheme in which investor money was largely used to pay off other investors and to fund personal spending, including payments to casinos. In the affidavit, Special Agent Timothy Stutheit said there was probable cause to believe that from January 2011 to December 2016 Siskey had "devised a scheme to defraud and/or obtained money by false or fraudulent pretenses," according to the document, which was unsealed Friday after a motion to intervene by the Observer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why cant trannys use the restroom ? 14 hr Tranny Guvna 11
Buh Bye All You IBM Employees (Oct '10) 21 hr Yobama 314
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Fri ThomasA 4,928
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan 12 Will Dockery 14
Donald Trump should not be President Jan 11 The Last Warrior ... 113
Bud ...ronald Johnson dying Jan 11 tma 1
Icons Millions Of Dollars Chi Lites Stolen Trus... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC