Unsealed FBI affidavit alleges Rick Siskey was operating - Ponzi' scheme
In an affidavit unsealed by court order Friday, an FBI agent alleged that the late Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey was operating a "Ponzi" scheme in which investor money was largely used to pay off other investors and to fund personal spending, including payments to casinos. In the affidavit, Special Agent Timothy Stutheit said there was probable cause to believe that from January 2011 to December 2016 Siskey had "devised a scheme to defraud and/or obtained money by false or fraudulent pretenses," according to the document, which was unsealed Friday after a motion to intervene by the Observer.
