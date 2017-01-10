Two sales first taste of Blue Line ac...

Two sales first taste of Blue Line activity in University City

University City kicked off the new year on a high note, with the trading of both a major office property and a retail center. Deals of that kind are taking advantage of a growth market that's anticipating the opening of the Blue Line extension later this year.

