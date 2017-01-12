Two injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Officers were called to the 6700 block of N. Tryon Street around 10:45 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
