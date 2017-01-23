Traffic 14 mins ago 5:51 a.m.Charlott...

Traffic 14 mins ago 5:51 a.m.Charlotte area flood warning makes for messy commute

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Charlotte has been issued an area flood warning in Mecklenburg County until 8:15 a.m. Monday morning and until 9:45 a.m. in Cabarrus County. Heavy rain and strong winds have caused problems all over the Charlotte area overnight on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with arson in Spruce Pine fires (Aug '07) 16 hr P harris 20
Pack your bags Mon Byehispanics 1
Need a plug Sat NMO 2
Kneegro please Sat NMO 1
The White House is White again!! Jan 21 Trump did it 1
Pain relief Meds and other MEDS Jan 21 dfgregt 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jan 20 Timmy_ 4,930
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC