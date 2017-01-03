TOY finds that there's 'no place like home'

Published: January 3, 2017 in News Updated: January 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Time Out Youth Center closed on its new center location located at 3800 Monroe Rd. on Dec. 29, 2016. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On Dec. 29, 2016, the Board of Directors of Time Out Youth Center closed on the purchase of its first permanent location since the organization was established 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.