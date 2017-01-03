TOY finds that there's 'no place like home'
Published: January 3, 2017 in News Updated: January 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Time Out Youth Center closed on its new center location located at 3800 Monroe Rd. on Dec. 29, 2016. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On Dec. 29, 2016, the Board of Directors of Time Out Youth Center closed on the purchase of its first permanent location since the organization was established 25 years ago.
