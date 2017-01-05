Time Out Youth Center purchases build...

Time Out Youth Center purchases building on Monroe Road for a permanent home

The Board of Directors of Time Out Youth Center today announced that they have purchased the building and property at 3800 Monroe Road in Charlotte to establish a permanent home for the 25-year-old organization. The purchase price was $875,000.

